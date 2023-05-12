Medical doctor accused of sedating and raping nurse has been remanded

He was arraigned on two counts of acts of gross indecency and rape contrary to sections 285 and 283 of the penal code.

The police prosecution team alleged that the defendant sedated the patient, who is a professional nurse and raped her and their investigations confirmed it.

The prosecution told the court that a video recording containing sexual acts on the victim was discovered during their investigations, while medical tests also confirmed that the nurse was sexually assaulted, NAN reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gbenga Ayeni, the Prosecution Counsel asked magistrate Gbadeyan Jumoke Kamson to remand the suspect, saying the offence he has allegedly committed was grave.

The magistrate granted the remand request by the prosecution team and then adjourned the matter until May 18.

Relatedly, a 24-year-old National Service Personnel teaching at Sehwi Asawinso Methodist Primary B has been remanded into police custody for the next three weeks following allegations that he defiled three of his pupils.

The suspect, Bismark Ansu, is reported to be a class two teacher of the school in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

3news.com reports that he organized extra classes for his pupils in his house in January without the knowledge of the school authorities, claiming that he needed to complete the syllabus for the academic year.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the unauthorized extra classes, Ansu defiled three of the pupils aged between eight and nine years and threatened to kill them if they disclosed their ordeal to anyone.