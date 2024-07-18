Mentally unstable man answers science questions, defines osmosis, lists 20 elements

Continuing to challenge him, the group asks for a statement to make them happy. Instead, he is asked to define matter, to which he replies, “Matter is anything that has weight or mass and can occupy space,” providing examples such as liquids, gases, and solids.

The man goes on to answer questions about atoms, listing 20 elements of the periodic table, and explaining what an element is. When asked about osmosis, he accurately defines it as the movement of water molecules through a selectively permeable membrane from a region of lower concentration to a region of higher concentration.

This unexpected display of knowledge has sparked a variety of reactions on social media.

Freddie, The Creator 𓂀 (@yrnrgee00), commented, "Kiddie time dem talk we say if you over learn ego makenu mad saana e be true ei."

Morgan_Dube (@naasam_michael) added, "This guy must have half of his mind working perfectly 🫶🏽🥹."

IamTheContent (@IamTheContent1) humorously noted, "Did I hear him mention the first 20 elements? 😂😂."

Webb Quake (@QuakeWebb) remarked, "System make some people sheda mad for street."