ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

About 2.4 million Ghanaians suffering mental illnesses — WHO

Emmanuel Tornyi

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that about 2.4 million Ghanaians could be suffering from various degrees of mental illness.

Accra Psychiatric hospital
Accra Psychiatric hospital

According to WHO representative to Ghana, Professor Francis Kasalo, mental health issues are on the rise in Ghana.

Recommended articles

In an interview on JoyNews, Kasalo said "It is in Ghana for example out of the population of almost thirty million plus it is estimated that almost 2.4 million have a form of mental illness. That's not a small number and if you are looking at that number why are we not investing in ensuring that those people receive appropriate care? So the numbers are huge."

He indicated that a major factor complicating the mental healthcare delivery in Ghana is the attitude of the general public to the health condition which is most likely to be treated as a light-hearted matter.

Ghana's mental health service system faces inadequately qualified mental health professionals. There are only 39 psychiatrists for the entire population.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mental health is one of the least talked about issues in Ghanaian social and family circles. The subject is hushed, a situation that has arisen from fear of stigmatisation.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

MP, Daniel Aboagye

Former Bantama MP, Okyem Aboagye dead

Ofankor building collapses

G/A: Three-storey building under construction collapses at Ofankor

Sam George X PDO

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Where did you acquire your law degree, Kejetia or beer bar? - Sam George slams Prince David Osei