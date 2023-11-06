ADVERTISEMENT
Mixed reactions as Muslim cleric performs 'miracle' on physically challenged woman (video)

Andreas Kamasah

A video of a Muslim cleric performing a miracle on a physically challenged woman in a mosque has sparked mixed reactions as some critics say it is unIslamic while others don’t think it is not out of place.

In the viral video shared on X by a Nigerian lecturer, Sanusi Lafiagi, the cleric is heard instructing the woman to rise from her seat. He, with the assistance of another member of the congregation, is seen helping the woman to rise from the seat.

She then begins to limp around the mosque with the help of the cleric and another.

Some Muslims took to X to express their reactions to the video.

Below are some reactions:

