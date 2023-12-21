‘Much ado about nothing, empty noise’ - Obiri Boahen vows to sue Dormaahene

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who serves as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, made this declaration during the 2023 end-of-year review meeting. He indicated that the decision could be reversed if the Berekum Traditional Council provided a satisfactory explanation.

"As we sit here today, seven of us who are chiefs in this Bono Region, namely Drobohene, Nsokohene Dwinimhene, Wenchihene, Kwaatsomanhene, Sumaahene, and myself Dormaahene, along with the people of Bono, have resolved that, from henceforth, we have nothing to do with Berekum in terms of activities in this house until they find a way to tell us something reasonable," Ghanaweb.com quotes him as saying.

Nana Obiri Boahen, however, strongly contested the Dormaahene's authority to make such a pronouncement. He emphasized that the chief should have conducted a fair hearing before reaching a decision. Boahen, who is a native of the Bono region and a legal practitioner, vowed to challenge the decision in court.

In an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, Boahen declared, "I am not the spokesperson for the Berekum Tradition Council, but he can’t cut ties before asking them to appear. Why did he mention only seven chiefs? What about the rest? This is much ado about nothing."