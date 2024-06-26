Nkawkaw: Outrage as video of female worker beaten by male boss surfaces (Watch)

He stated, "The weakest point in the human race is woman, and so are women the most intelligent people. Although they might not be physically strong, they require that men use their brains to lead them, to use our brains as men to caution them, to give them this emotional attachment, love, and care."

Captain Smart condemned the act, asserting that no woman should be treated in such a manner publicly.

He added that if he had a wife or girlfriend, she should be prepared to leave in such a scenario.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many expressing their disgust and calling for justice.

One Twitter user, @FreedomOffici16, commented, "Down Down Y. 🤦🏾‍♂️ why ebi Mortal Combat. This is very bad. Yet he can't do this with his fellow man ooo. You insult me, I reply you and you take it to the extreme all because you are a BOSS. You didn't think about my feelings but only about tensioning me."

Maame Ama Adoma, another user, tweeted, "Ah. What an animal. He definitely beats his wife too."

JP Styles (@styles_jp8) added, "He has to be arrested."

ADVERTISEMENT

@NTETIEPA shared, "Eish, some men are wicked, herh 😡. Women are naturally (considering the majority) provocative and very annoying sometimes, but without them, men are useless, even if they are 1%, your 99% is still not complete without them. No matter what, never raise your hand on a lady. This guy has disappointed my gender. Even if you are the owner of the company, if she insults you back, it means she is ready to go home. The worst you could do was to sack her; later, tempers would cool, and she might come to apologise, or you could do the same, call her back, or forget and move on. But to beat her? That's just wrong. The job market is tough, and now he's hurt the girl."