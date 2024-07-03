Paramount chief of Elmina joyfully dances to King Paluta's Aseda in palanquin

The infectious rhythm of the song proved irresistible, prompting the chief to join in the celebration while being carried through the streets.

The unexpected dance performance quickly gained traction on social media, with many users sharing their reactions and praise for the chief's spontaneity and enthusiasm.

𝑀𝑅. 𝐹𝑅𝐼𝑀𝑃𝑂𝑁𝐺🇬🇭🇨🇦 (@manuelphrimpz )commented on the song's compelling beat: "The baseline in this song will definitely make you react to it when it’s played 😂😂."

Cadman Atta Mills (@CadmanAttaMills) expressed his admiration for the chief's character: "That's my homeboy! His politics is suspect but he is definitely a lot of fun."

Aboagye Dacosta, Esq (@EsqAboagye) also noted the chief's inability to resist the music: "Nana couldn’t maintain composure 😂😂😂."

Louis Gustavo (@Alhaji_Bandaa) provided a humorous historical perspective: "lol I understand now why the Europeans were able to persuade them easily."

In 2022, Nana Kodwo Conduah VI joined the 'Buga' dance challenge. The chief was seen dancing in his palanquin and did a good job with the viral song created by Kizz Daniel and Tenko during the Bakatue durbar.

The Bakatue Festival is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Elmina in Ghana's Central Region. Established at least as far back as 1847, the festival takes place annually on the first Tuesday in July.

Historical records indicate the Dutch documented the festival's existence as early as 1847, with Governor Cornelis Nagtglas mentioning it in a report from 1860. The festival marks the beginning of the fishing season in Elmina. The name "Bakatue," derived from the Fante dialect, means "draining of a lagoon." The festival was instituted to commemorate Elmina's founding by the Portuguese during the early colonisation of the Gold Coast.