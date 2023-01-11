Pastor arrested for kidnapping himself twice and collecting ransom from church members

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo revealed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos, the state capital.

According to him, the man of God was arrested by his outfit in November 2022, and he admitted to being behind his own kidnappings to make money off his suffering congregants.

“The Police have uncovered the nefarious act of one Pastor Albarka Sukuya of Jenta Apata, Jos, who on several occasions staged his kidnap with his cohorts and received ransom from sympathising members of his congregation.

“Sequel to his spurious kidnaps of Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 2022, where N400,000 and N200,000, respectively, were paid by his sympathisers as a ransom for his release, the incidents triggered suspicion.

“Through credible intelligence, the clergyman was invited by the DPO Nasarawa Gwong Police Station, CSP Musa Hassan and investigation commenced immediately.

“In the course of an investigation, it was established that the suspect has been conspiring with his gang to stage his kidnap and fraudulently collect a ransom. He has confessed to committing the crime,” DSP Alabo said in the statement, as quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Pastor Sukuya, after his arrest, disclosed the identity of three members of his self-kidnapping gang, two of whom he said were arrested while the remaining one is on the run.