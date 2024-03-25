Pastor Chris says he's brought 50 dead people back to life in the last 1 year

He highlighted that some of these remarkable events transpired within hospital premises, witnessed by bewildered doctors and nurses.

"In the last one year, we've had more than 50 people raised from the dead. More than 50 people raised from the dead within the last one year. More than 50! How do you explain such things? Both old and young, how do you explain them? In various countries, how can you explain? What will you use to explain them, including the ones that happened inside the hospital to the amazement of doctors and nurses," Pastor Chris exclaimed passionately in the viral video.

However, despite the fervour surrounding the man of God's claims, scepticism has emerged, with many questioning the authenticity of such purported miracles. Some critics have even gone so far as to suggest that these events may have been staged or manipulated for sensational effect.

Reacting to these doubts during his address, Pastor Chris offered a rhetorical speculation, humorously proposing the idea that perhaps the resurrected individuals were bribed to return from the afterlife.

"How do you explain this? Maybe we bribed them in hell or in heaven to come back. You know sometimes they say we bribe people, maybe we bribe the dead to come back to life. Won't that be wonderful?" he quizzed, marvelling at the perplexing nature of the alleged resurrections.