Paul Kwasi Sarpong, the man behind the term 'Aban' for Ghana Police

Paul Kwasi Sarpong, though not widely recognised by his name, is synonymous with the term 'aban' in Ghana. This former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) left a significant mark on the country's policing history through his strict and incorruptible approach to law enforcement.

Ghana Police Service

Historian and veteran broadcaster Charles Amankwa-Ampofo recounted Sarpong's legacy in a TikTok video. Amankwa-Ampofo described how Sarpong consistently rejected bribes from drivers caught committing road offences. Sarpong would often say, "As for me, I do not need money, but it is 'aban' or the state that needs the money, so go and give it to the state." He would ensure that offenders were taken to court rather than accepting any money from them.

Thus, Paul Kwasi Sarpong's legacy lives on in Ghanaian language, with 'aban' symbolising the state's presence and authority.

Ghana Police ece-auto-gen
Paul Kwasi Sarpong's legacy remains deeply embedded in Ghanaian culture and language. His unwavering commitment to integrity and justice in law enforcement has immortalised him as a symbol of the state's authority. The term 'aban', initially used to denote the presence of the state, now carries a profound respect for Sarpong's principled approach to policing. His story serves as a testament to the impact one individual can have on shaping the values and perceptions of a nation. Through both historical accounts and everyday vernacular, Sarpong's influence endures, reflecting a lasting respect for the principles he championed.

