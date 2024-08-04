Paul Kwasi Sarpong, the man behind the term 'Aban' for Ghana Police

Sarpong's reputation was such that drivers, upon spotting him, would quickly divert and warn others by saying, "aban was ahead," indicating that Sarpong was nearby. Amankwa-Ampofo held a compilation of old newspapers, including a Daily Graphic publication from 28 December 1972, with the headline, 'Aban' dies. The article reported Sarpong's death at the Military Hospital at age 50, due to pneumonia.

Thus, Paul Kwasi Sarpong's legacy lives on in Ghanaian language, with 'aban' symbolising the state's presence and authority.

