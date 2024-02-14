ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Public toilets forced me to quit parliament: 'It's annoying' - Joseph Osei-Owusu

Andreas Kamasah

The first deputy speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has disclosed the various compelling reasons he has decided to quit his parliamentary job and not serve in any public office, revealing that chief among them was an issue concerning public toilets.

Joseph Osei-Owusu
Joseph Osei-Owusu

According to the Member of Parliament for the Bekwai constituency, which he has represented since 2009, after deep and prolonged consideration, he concluded that being a lawmaker or a public servant is worthless.

Recommended articles

In an interview with GhOneTV, he recalled an interesting instances where his constituents threatened to vote against him if he failed to drain full public toilets in some of the communities in the constituency. In his view, the demand by his constituents smacked of irresponsibility because the toilet facilities in question were undeservedly built for them by the state with taxpayers’ money.

“It is your personal responsibility to provide a toilet facility for yourself. For some reason, we used state funds to build one for you, you use it and it is full, and then you come back, saying ‘come and drain it for me or else, I won’t vote’,” the MP stated.

Popularly called Jowise, Osei-Owusu said his constituents showed ingratitude by demanding that their public toilet be drained or they wouldn’t vote for him because “there is another community that does not have a public toilet at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is even more annoying is that the people using the toilet facility pay for it. The community leaders collect that money and call it community funds. Even replacing bulbs. You build mechanized boreholes for communities, some come back and say they can’t pay the bills and ask you to come and pay the electricity bills. These are some of the things that make it difficult to be in public office,” he lamented.

Another factor that influenced his decision to quit lawmaking is “young people being way too abusive; their choice of words in discussions…, I think it’s enough”.

He, however, acknowledged that the state has failed to educate the citizenry enough to understand that governance involves responsibility, hence the incessant demand for help in everything.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It’s sad Bawumia spent 7 years thinking of himself as driver’s mate - Lawyer cries

It’s sad Bawumia spent 7 years thinking of himself as driver’s mate - Lawyer

Bloody knife

Nurse stabbed multiple times for rejecting ex-boyfriend's request to spend night

Analogy Wars: Bawumia's Driver's Mate vs. Mahama's Spare Driver

Mahama's 2012 ‘spare driver’ comment emerges after Bawumia’s ‘driver’s mate’ debate

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Chinese serving jail term in Nsawam Prison escapes