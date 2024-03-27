Ras Mubarak releases 'dumsor' timetable for Energy Minister Napo

In a light-hearted yet pointed rejoinder, Ras Mubarak took up the challenge and crafted what he called a "24/7 load-shedding schedule" for affected communities. The former MP wrote this humorous response on Tuesday, March 26, aiming to inject a dose of humour into the contentious issue.

The move by Mubarak comes in the wake of growing frustration among Ghanaians over the erratic power supply experienced nationwide. Citizens have been grappling with frequent power outages, causing disruptions to daily life and economic activities.

Mubarak's tongue-in-cheek gesture highlights the frustration felt by many Ghanaians towards the government's handling of the energy situation. While the energy minister maintains that there is no need for a formal timetable, critics argue that such a schedule would help citizens plan their lives around the unpredictable power cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former MP's playful response has sparked conversations on social media, with many applauding his creativity in addressing a serious issue with humour. Some have also criticized the government's stance, questioning its effectiveness in addressing the energy challenges facing the nation.

Mubarak's humorous intervention serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing public concerns. Whether his "24/7 load-shedding schedule" will lead to any tangible changes remains to be seen, but it has certainly added a touch of levity to an otherwise tense discourse.

See the timetable below: