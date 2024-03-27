ADVERTISEMENT
Ras Mubarak releases 'dumsor' timetable for Energy Minister Napo

Andreas Kamasah

In the ongoing discourse surrounding Ghana's sporadic power outages, former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumbungu constituency in the Northern region, Ras Mubarak, has delivered a witty response to Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's recent remarks.

Dr Prempeh had dismissed the need for a load-shedding timetable, asserting that Ghana is not undergoing an energy crisis. He challenged those advocating for a timetable to produce one themselves, even labelling such requests as detrimental to the nation.

In a light-hearted yet pointed rejoinder, Ras Mubarak took up the challenge and crafted what he called a "24/7 load-shedding schedule" for affected communities. The former MP wrote this humorous response on Tuesday, March 26, aiming to inject a dose of humour into the contentious issue.

The move by Mubarak comes in the wake of growing frustration among Ghanaians over the erratic power supply experienced nationwide. Citizens have been grappling with frequent power outages, causing disruptions to daily life and economic activities.

Mubarak's tongue-in-cheek gesture highlights the frustration felt by many Ghanaians towards the government's handling of the energy situation. While the energy minister maintains that there is no need for a formal timetable, critics argue that such a schedule would help citizens plan their lives around the unpredictable power cuts.

The former MP's playful response has sparked conversations on social media, with many applauding his creativity in addressing a serious issue with humour. Some have also criticized the government's stance, questioning its effectiveness in addressing the energy challenges facing the nation.

Mubarak's humorous intervention serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing public concerns. Whether his "24/7 load-shedding schedule" will lead to any tangible changes remains to be seen, but it has certainly added a touch of levity to an otherwise tense discourse.

See the timetable below:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

