Residents, drivers jostle for spilt fuel as tanker overturns on Accra-Tema motorway (video)

“Times are hard and we couldn’t just watch on so I had to fetch the fuel for my car,” some of them told Adom News’ Ohene Amponsah.

The said tanker which belongs to Dukes Petroleum, was transporting diesel from Tema towards Accra and reportedly skidded off the road in an attempt to swerve a saloon car.

The accident reportedly occurred about 200 meters before the toll booth at the Accra end. The spilt fuel posed a risk to motorists as it made the road slippery and caused vehicular traffic on the highway.

The scene of the incident turned chaotic as some drivers who were plying the road parked their cars to jostle with residents over the fuel. They claimed the possibility of a crashed diesel tanker exploding to kill them was lower compared to petrol and other fuel.

There have been instances where people lost their lives while attempting to fetch spilt fuel from tankers involved in an accident.