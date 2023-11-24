Rubbish collector arrested, put before court for allegedly stealing tricycle

Galey entered a not-guilty plea after being accused of stealing and stealing and altering forged documents.

Isaac Addo, the judge granted the accused person a GH₵20,000.00 bail with two sureties and set December 14, 2023 as the new hearing date.

As reported by the GNA, Police Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah, the prosecutor, who addressed the court said that the accused lived in Nungua Buade, while the complainant, Ebenezer Lokko, is a trader.

The accused was suspiciously pushing a green Luojia motor tricycle when police officers on duty at the Nungua Addogonno snap checkpoint confronted and apprehended him on 6 November 2023, at 0300 hours.

The accused claimed ownership of the motor tricycle during questioning and presented paperwork to back up his assertion.

However, police investigations showed that the information on the paperwork the accused individual supplied did not match the tricycle's chassis number.

The complainant arrived at the police station that same day at 1100 hours and identified the tricycle as belonging to him; it had been taken from his Teshie Okpoi Gonno residence. The complainant submitted a document pertaining to the tricycle.

The complainant had parked the tricycle with the proper registration in his Teshie Okpoi Gonno residence on November 5, 2023, at around 0600 hours, but he was unable to locate it the next morning.

