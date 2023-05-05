Single mother of 11 visually-impaired children speaks about her suffering (video)

She narrated how she took her first child to a children’s hospital for treatment but was told that the child’s condition was irredeemable.

Hoping to have a child without a defect at all costs, Agnes continued getting pregnant and giving birth to more children up to eleven. She recounted how before the birth of each child, doctors assured her that the scan results didn’t detect any defects, but the children strangely become visually impaired right after birth.

Taking care of the eleven blind children was no mean a task, but it was easier when her husband was alive. He, however, unfortunately, died in 1994, leaving her with the responsibility of fending for herself and the visually-impaired children alone.

She enrolled them into schools hoping that they would become useful in the future, but they had to drop out because of the difficulty of having to study in the same space as other pupils with no disability.

Most of the children are grown but as they don’t work, their only source of livelihood is begging for alms in the streets.