Takoradi man in 20s allegedly kills himself as lady he spent money on leaves him

3news.com reports the spokesperson for the Chief of the community, Nana Kofi as having confirmed the development to Connect FM.

Before his body was found on a rubber farm hanging on one of the trees, the young man had vanished for a few days and extensive searches failed to locate him.

He had reportedly been complaining to friends about having been abandoned by his lover who he had spent so much on and plans to end his life, but they did not take him seriously.

“I was home when a farmer came to inform me that he has spotted a dead body in his rubber farm. We followed him to the farm and realized the young man has committed suicide by hanging on one of the rubber trees. We informed the police and they came for the dead body which had already decomposed.

“The information we have is that he has been complaining about the attitude of his girlfriend for some time now. He has been complaining to his friends that after spending on the lady, she has jilted him for another man. He has been telling his friends about his plans to commit suicide because of the lady but nobody took him seriously until his lifeless body was found hanging on the tree,” 3fm.com quotes Nana Kofi as saying.

It is reported that the young man was working for a manufacturing company before his disappearance and subsequent death.

“We are told he works with Wang Kang Company in Eshiem but for the past five days, he has been missing. All efforts to look for him have proven unsuccessful until we heard he has committed suicide by hanging in the bush,” Assembly member for the area, Armstrong Arthur said.