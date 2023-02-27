Teacher brings big live cow to classroom to teach pupils about its parts (video)

“The twerking and whistling government is very proud they have invested in education and pupils can practically learn parts of a cow,” the video was captioned.

The pupils were excited to see the white animal in their midst and they could be heard mentioning the parts with the assistance of their equally excited teacher.

“Eyes, nose, ears, mouth, legs, skin, tail and horns,” the kids are heard saying after their teacher.

In other news, a judge could not hold back her disappointment in a teacher who defiled eight of his pupils as she described him as a “dirty teacher” who “must be locked away”, before going ahead to sentence him to life imprisonment.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of Nigeria’s Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Lagos State jailed the Islamic teacher in Lagos, Adam Farouk on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after finding him guilty of defilement on multiple occasions.

The convict defiled the pupils, who were between the ages of six and 11, between November 2018 and February 2019 on Balogun Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi area of the state.

The Lagos State Government arraigned him on eight counts of sexual assault after his arrest.