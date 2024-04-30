ADVERTISEMENT
Toddler attacked by dog battles for survival, needs GHC2,700 weekly for treatment

Andreas Kamasah

A 2-year-old toddler who suffered a brutal attack by a mixed Shepherd breed dog is battling for his survival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, with GHC2,700 required every week for his treatment.

The child, whose identity has been withheld, sustained severe injuries, including the tearing off of his buttocks and private parts.

According to reports, the incident unfolded when Sarah Aboagye, the mother of the victim, briefly left her child sleeping peacefully in the courtyard to attend to a personal matter. Upon her return, she was met with the gut-wrenching sight of her baby being mauled by the wild dog.

"I rushed back only to find the dog attacking my baby inside the mosquito net where we had been sleeping," Aboagye recounted in an interview with TV3’s Godwin Asediba. The distraught mother described hearing her child's cries but initially assumed it was due to her temporary absence.

The victim's father, Eugene Addo, who coincidentally works for the owner of the dog, expressed deep disappointment over the owner's alleged reluctance to fully accept responsibility for the incident, despite their supposed close relationship.

"My boss brought my wife and child from the Eastern Region to Accra because he disapproved of me spending too much time away with my family," Addo explained. "Where I sleep is a small security room, which gets hot and uncomfortable for the baby. That’s why they sleep outside in the compound of the house. My boss initially expressed interest in finding a place for them, but after we located one and informed him about it, he chose to ignore our request."

Recounting the harrowing moment when he discovered his son's injuries, Addo described witnessing the toddler's desperate struggle with the dog until he managed to break free and seek comfort from his father. "It was then that I noticed something was terribly wrong. Turning on the light, I saw that the dog had scratched his face and bitten off portions of his buttocks," he said, his voice laden with emotion.

The family now faces the daunting challenge of covering the substantial costs of the child's treatment, which amounts to GHC2,700 weekly. As they navigate this difficult journey, they hope for justice and support from the community.

The incident triggered calls for responsible pet ownership and the devastating consequences that can arise from neglect or aggression. Additionally, calls for stricter regulations regarding pet ownership and accountability have intensified in the wake of this tragic event.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

