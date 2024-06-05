University of Ghana’s Commonwealth Hall Tower catches fire

John Dumelo, actor and NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency was among the first to arrive at the scene after hearing about the incident. In an interview with Radio Univers, the campus-based radio station, Dumelo confirmed that in an engagement with the firefighters, they said fire was caused by electrical issues.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Alhassan also wrote on Facebook “The timely intervention by the Ghana National Fire Service is commendable here at Commonwealth Hall (Amphitheater), where the place has been gutted by fire. The swift intervention by the Hall Tutor and Management is worth mentioning.”

Pulse Ghana

The GNFS faced significant challenges due to the lack of advanced firefighting equipment, but their efforts were commendable. Using tables and scaffolds to reach the higher floors, they managed to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

Despite the dramatic scenes and the partial damage to the tower, no casualties were reported. This was confirmed by the University's Radio Station, Radio Univers, which provided live updates on the situation via social media.

Their initial post on X (formerly Twitter) read:

"Just In: Commonwealth Hall tower is in flames. The Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene trying to contain the fire."

Following the successful efforts to put out the fire, they later posted;

"The moment the Fire Service firefighters reached the tower to completely extinguish the fire after they used their individual brilliance. Tables and scaffolds aided them to reach the height. The tower is partially damaged. No casualties recorded."