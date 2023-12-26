Amidst a vibrant and supportive atmosphere, Maa Lydia officially submitted her candidacy for the NPP primaries in Ayawaso West Wuogon.
NPP Primaries: Lydia Alhassan garners backing as she submits candidacy for Ayawaso West Wuogon
In a display of resounding support, Maa Lydia, a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, has garnered overwhelming backing as she officially submitted her candidacy for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in Ayawaso West Wuogon at the constituency office in Dzorwulu received by Alhaji Seidu Issah Sawadogo, constituency Secretary
The event drew a diverse crowd of party faithful, well-wishers, and constituents eager to express their support for her bid to represent the constituency.
She was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Sandra Ahenkora, and the Greater Accra Regional Women’s Organiser for the NPP, Grace Acheampong.
A former Constituency Chairman, John Twumasi, as well as the current Chairman, Alhaji Osman Iddrisu, and all the 11 NPP Area Coordinators and delegates joined the procession.
Speaking to the media and party faithful, the incumbent MP expressed confidence in retaining the seat for the NPP.
“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to my constituents because they are all appreciative of the good work that I am doing and that I have done so far,”
“So for that reason they think and they will never allow any other person to come in now but for me to continue what I am doing.”
Following in the footsteps of her late husband, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, who previously represented the area, Maa Lydia has continued the legacy of public service and community development.
“As you are aware, for the first time in the history of this constituency the issue of land is scarce so putting up a new educational facility such as SHS is very difficult but by the grace of God come March we are commissioning the first SHS in this constituency.
“We have put up a hospital, we have added more schools, as for roads it is all over. There are astroturfs and more. For this reason, the constituents thought it wise for me to continue what I was doing…I will continue being their humble servant.”
Lydia Alhassan is in to face NDC candidate John Setor Dumelo, in 2024 for the second time both seeking re-election should she emerge victorious at the primaries come January 27.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh