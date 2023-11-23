‘What’s our crime?’ – Goaso chief sheds tears, tells Mahama about NPP abandonment [Video]

“Because of the dusty nature of the road, I have now developed a health condition. What is our crime? Ahafo Region, what have we done wrong?” the emotional traditional leader asked amid tears and sobbing.

Mahama and the NDC team who have been embarking on a nationwide tour dubbed “Building Ghana Tour” were in the Ahafo Region and visited Nana Bosompra’s palace when he poured out his frustrations.

He bemoaned how some roads whose construction started under the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC administration were stopped and abandoned by the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

“The road in front of the palace was awarded to Kofi Job by the NDC and he mobilized his equipment to the site. But all contractors on Ahafo Roads were stopped immediately after the Nana Akufo-Addo government took over,” he narrated.

After winning power, the NPP administration reportedly put a stop to civil work on the Bediako to Kasapii road, which had been completed but was not asphalted. The contractor on the Gambia Number One to Dormaa route was also affected by the government’s decision.

Nana Bosompra said all the work that had been done on the roads before the NPP came into power has gone to waste.

“After many years of auditing, they were made to resume work. But all the work they have gone down the drain,” he lamented.

Out of six parliamentary seats in the Ahafo Region, only two are occupied by the NDC and the remaining four by the NPP. However, Nana Bosompra claims that although the Ahafo Region has consistently supported the New Patriotic Party, it has not given the region's development needs any priority.