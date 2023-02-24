Woman sacked by sex-demanding boss after revealing she’s born with HIV begs for job

“I am the breadwinner and my last job ended in September and I have been begging for financial assistance online. The situation got dire and I decided to walk with a placard asking for a job. My sisters in Form Two depend on me for fees and upkeep, and my mother has no income source,” she lamented.

Narrating how she contracted HIV, Ndinda said it was through no fault of hers.

“My father died when I was in Form Three and I overheard rumours that my family had AIDS during the burial preparations.

“I went for testing to prove them wrong, only to learn I had the virus. I was stunned because I had never been with a man.”

She recounted how she suffered stigmatization due to her condition after people became aware of it.

“I remember telling my friend in confidentiality only for them to share with others. I visited a relative and they would not allow their children to touch the cup and plates I used.”