Woman sacked by sex-demanding boss after revealing she’s born with HIV begs for job

The 27-year-old Kenyan woman identified as Everlyne Ndinda from Makueni County disclosed in an interview with Tuko.co.ke that she lost her job after turning down her boss’ advances. She was working at a hotel before being fired.
An HIV-positive woman who was sacked by her sex-demanding boss after revealing her status to him has taken to the streets to beg for employment.
“I am the breadwinner and my last job ended in September and I have been begging for financial assistance online. The situation got dire and I decided to walk with a placard asking for a job. My sisters in Form Two depend on me for fees and upkeep, and my mother has no income source,” she lamented.
Narrating how she contracted HIV, Ndinda said it was through no fault of hers.
“My father died when I was in Form Three and I overheard rumours that my family had AIDS during the burial preparations.
“I went for testing to prove them wrong, only to learn I had the virus. I was stunned because I had never been with a man.”
She recounted how she suffered stigmatization due to her condition after people became aware of it.
“I remember telling my friend in confidentiality only for them to share with others. I visited a relative and they would not allow their children to touch the cup and plates I used.”
She has decided to be an HIV ambassador, advising people to accept their condition if they contract the disease and take their Anti-retroviral drugs religiously to enable them to live healthy and long.
