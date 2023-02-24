Assemblyman for the area, Mr Agbemazi told Avenor TV in an interview that he has made several efforts including holding discussions with the municipal assembly to get the facility ready for use by the locals but to no avail.
Toilet facility built in 2005 remains closed after 17 years, residents cry (video)
Residents of Hatorgodo in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region have lamented how a public toilet facility that was built for the community in 2005 has remained locked over the past 17 years while they resort to open defecation.
He attributed the abandonment of the facility for close to two decades, to the lack of a source of water to make it functional.
The public toilet was built during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufour but was not open to the public.
Residents of the Hatorgodo community say they do not take delight in open defecation but they are compelled to engage in it due to the lack of any alternative. They are pleading with the Keta Municipal Assembly to release the toilet facility for them to manage since it doesn’t appear to be a priority to the authorities.
The Edor family that gave out freely the land on which the toilet facility was built is now asking for the return of the land to them to use for other purposes or be allowed to manage the facility to generate income.
Akpene Edor, a member of the family said the land has been rendered useless for years and the purpose for which it was initially given has not seen the light of day and the suffering of the locals persists.
