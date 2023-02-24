Toilet facility built in 2005 remains closed after 17 years, residents cry (video)

He attributed the abandonment of the facility for close to two decades, to the lack of a source of water to make it functional.

The public toilet was built during the tenure of former President John Agyekum Kufour but was not open to the public.

Residents of the Hatorgodo community say they do not take delight in open defecation but they are compelled to engage in it due to the lack of any alternative. They are pleading with the Keta Municipal Assembly to release the toilet facility for them to manage since it doesn’t appear to be a priority to the authorities.

The Edor family that gave out freely the land on which the toilet facility was built is now asking for the return of the land to them to use for other purposes or be allowed to manage the facility to generate income.