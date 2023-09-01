ADVERTISEMENT
Workers wear motorcycle helmets due to falling debris from dilapidated office (video)

Andreas Kamasah

After one of their colleagues suffered a head injury that almost affected his brain, some government workers in India decided to protect themselves by wearing motorcycle helmets while working in their offices.

The building of the ‘Development Office’ of the Jagtial district of the country’s Telangana State is reported to be in a very dilapidated condition, with cement slabs falling off into the offices.

Reports say the Development Office is responsible for developing the district by providing infrastructure and internet access to the villages, but the office is in such a bad condition that employees must take precautions against falling objects. According to Odditycentral.com, after a coworker nearly suffered brain damage when a slab of cement fell from the ceiling, the workers reportedly demanded relocation to a safer office facility but their call was ignored.

The Mandal Parishad Development Office's roof has reportedly been leaking since last year and is currently in poor condition, according to News Nine. The staff had no choice but to find a way to safeguard themselves as portions of the ceiling had started falling apart due to the wetness.

A video that shows workers wearing motorcycle helmets went viral this month and attracted numerous reactions, most of which berated the government. Subsequently, officials from Telangana's Jagtial district declared that the Development Office staff would soon be relocated to another building. It remains to be seen how soon the workers would be moved out of the risky building to stop wearing the motorcycle helmets.

