This brings to six, the total number of cases reported in the country.

Two of the new cases were recorded on Friday and the other two on Saturday.

The government said three of the cases were recorded in Accra while one other was recorded in the Ashanti Region.

All six patients are in stable condition, according to the director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr. Badu Sarkodie. The announcement of the new cases was made at a news conference in Accra on Sunday afternoon.

The Government has also announced a total travel ban for passengers who have been to countries where over 200 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

Ghana on Thursday, March 12, confirmed two cases of the deadly virus. One of the infected persons is a Norwegian diplomat in Ghana, while the other is a Ghanaian who returned from Turkey.

So far the Coronavirus scourge has infected over 125, 000 people globally killing over 5000 people. However, over 60,000 people have also recovered from the infection.

More to follow...