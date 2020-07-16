The students from four SHS in 3 districts namely, Tano South, Tano North, Asutifi North tested positive with one recovered and another receiving treatment at the Bechem government hospital.

This was made known by the Ahafo Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Boakye Boateng.

He expressed worry about the continued spread of the virus in the region and called on the public to adhere to the safety protocols to stop it.

He said 24 health officials have tested positive with one recovered and the remaining 23 in self-isolation adding that all the districts in the region have cases except Asunafo North.

He mentioned Asutifi South and North as the districts with the highest cases with males being the most infected.

The Ahafo Region has so far recorded 103 cases of COVID-19 with 23 recoveries and 4 deaths.