122,275 personnel for 2023/2024 deployed for service -NSS

Reymond Awusei Johnson

For the service year 2023/2024, a total of 122,275 potential national service personnel have been assigned to various institutions across the country as part of their obligatory one-year service to the nation.

This group comprises recent Ghanaian graduates from accredited tertiary institutions in 2023, individuals who previously failed to submit their applications for placements, and private registrants.

Regional validation and registration for these personnel will commence on Monday, October 16, 2023, at multiple centers throughout the country.

The schedule allows for those who have yet to complete their academic programs to participate.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi, on Friday, September 29, 2023, the official commencement of the 2023/2024 National Service year is set for Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The National Service Scheme's management emphasized that they do not endorse requests for changes in placements and cautioned service personnel against engaging with anonymous individuals or groups claiming to have the ability to alter their assignments.

