13% transport fares increment an 'insult' to us - Concerned drivers

The National Concerned Drivers Association has said the 13 percent increment in fuel prices announced by the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) is an "insult" to them.

Trotro
Trotro Pulse Ghana

The disappointed drivers have served notice to the general public that they will not abide by the GPRTU's directive and vowed to increase the fares for passengers who patronise their services by 20-percent.

According to the Public Relations Officer, David Agboado, in an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said: "We are communicating to our passengers and our cherished customers that from Saturday, we are charging 20 percent, not the 13 percent, but even the 13 percent that they are charging, you go through their price list and see whether it’s 13 percent. It’s not."

The GPRTU in a statement revealed that the increase is to accommodate the increase in fuel prices announced in May 2021, after long negotiations with stakeholders.

READ MORE: Concerned drivers to demonstrate on Independence Day over arrest of colleagues

"Upon consultations, the government has assured us that it will continue with efforts to prevent a steep rise in input cost.

"Government had also assured as by a letter from the Ministry of Finance that the suspension of the quarterly income tax paid by owners of trotros and taxis will be extended to cover intercity commuter vehicles to reduce the operational cost. We, therefore, encourage the government to keep to its commitment in this regard," it added.

Meanwhile, some traders in Accra are threatening to increase the prices of their goods.

