15,517 trained teachers to undertake national service nationwide - NSS

In a statement signed by Osei Assibey Antwi, the NSS Executive Director reads “The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, 20th January 2023, released postings of a total of FIFTEEN THOUSAND, FIVE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN (15,517) trained teachers who enrolled to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2023/2024 service year”.

The statement also directed the trained teachers to check their placements via its website and to accept their postings.

“All eligible trained teachers are required to log onto the Scheme’s website at https://www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to print their appointment letters for endorsement by respective user agencies. Regional validation and registration for prospective service personnel will begin on 20th January 2023 and end on 28th February 2023 at all NSS regional centers across the country,”

However, Prospective service personnel is to begin their national service on February 6, 2023, the statement noted.

“The Management further directs all prospective service personnel to begin their national service on 6th February 2022, after completing the registration process,”

See full statement below: