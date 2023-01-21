ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

15,517 trained teachers to undertake national service nationwide - NSS

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings for 15,517 trained teachers across the country.

National Service scheme
National Service scheme

The trained teachers were enrolled to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2023/2024 service year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by Osei Assibey Antwi, the NSS Executive Director reads “The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, 20th January 2023, released postings of a total of FIFTEEN THOUSAND, FIVE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN (15,517) trained teachers who enrolled to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2023/2024 service year”.

The statement also directed the trained teachers to check their placements via its website and to accept their postings.

“All eligible trained teachers are required to log onto the Scheme’s website at https://www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to print their appointment letters for endorsement by respective user agencies. Regional validation and registration for prospective service personnel will begin on 20th January 2023 and end on 28th February 2023 at all NSS regional centers across the country,”

However, Prospective service personnel is to begin their national service on February 6, 2023, the statement noted.

“The Management further directs all prospective service personnel to begin their national service on 6th February 2022, after completing the registration process,”

See full statement below:

Statement by NSS
Statement by NSS Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire burns police officer, wife and 3-month-old baby to death

Fire burns police officer, wife and 3-month-old baby to death in Ashanti Region

Ghana Police gun down suspect in Kasoa mobile money robbery

Police gun down suspect in Budumburam MoMo robbery

Western countries prefer Ghanaian nurses and midwives – UPNMG President

Western countries prefer Ghanaian nurses and midwives – UPNMG President

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills

My opinions and ideas on the National Cathedral were thrown out - Bishop Heward-Mills