RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

16-year-old boy hit by stray bullet from gunshots fired by Muslim youth dies, another hospitalised

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 16-year-old boy who was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region after being hit by a stray bullet from gunshots fired by some Muslim youth at Aboabo No.2 in the Asokore Mampong Municipality has died while another victim has been hospitalised.

Man arrested for having sex with corpse
Man arrested for having sex with corpse

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the teenager identified as Adbul Gafa Kasim succumbed to the bullet wounds he sustained on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

Recommended articles

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Alidu Seidu earlier confirmed the incident.

According to him, the incident occurred after a group of young Muslim men who had finished performing their prayers to

mark the Eid-Ul-Adha on Tuesday started brandishing and firing gunshots into the air which accidentally hit the said yet-to-be-identified teenager.

READ ALSO: “Police & soldiers beat us, some people were bleeding” - Kumasi Girls SHS students allege

The MCE added that crime scene police investigators have visited the scene of the bloody incident and taken exhibits for their investigation.

“Samples have been taken to ascertain what is happening. The Police Commander is around, and he will be going to the hospital to confirm whether the boy has passed on as we continue the search for those involved,” Alhaji Alidu Seidu said.

The police have started an investigation but no arrest has been made yet as perpetrators of the crime are reportedly on the run.

Sefa speaks on what exactly her relationship is with D-Black

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

Over 11,000 students reject UDS after gaining admission

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

2020 WASSCE: Brilliant student of Achimota School scores straight As in all subjects

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Eugene Arhin’s wife slapped with GH¢3.5 million defamation suit

Police impound $41 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal

Police impound $41 million worth of cocaine disguised as charcoal