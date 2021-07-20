16-year-old boy hit by stray bullet from gunshots fired by Muslim youth dies, another hospitalised

According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, the teenager identified as Adbul Gafa Kasim succumbed to the bullet wounds he sustained on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
A 16-year-old boy who was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region after being hit by a stray bullet from gunshots fired by some Muslim youth at Aboabo No.2 in the Asokore Mampong Municipality has died while another victim has been hospitalised.
The Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Alidu Seidu earlier confirmed the incident.
According to him, the incident occurred after a group of young Muslim men who had finished performing their prayers to
mark the Eid-Ul-Adha on Tuesday started brandishing and firing gunshots into the air which accidentally hit the said yet-to-be-identified teenager.
READ ALSO: “Police & soldiers beat us, some people were bleeding” - Kumasi Girls SHS students allege
The MCE added that crime scene police investigators have visited the scene of the bloody incident and taken exhibits for their investigation.
“Samples have been taken to ascertain what is happening. The Police Commander is around, and he will be going to the hospital to confirm whether the boy has passed on as we continue the search for those involved,” Alhaji Alidu Seidu said.
The police have started an investigation but no arrest has been made yet as perpetrators of the crime are reportedly on the run.
