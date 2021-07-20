16-year-old boy hit by stray bullet from gunshots fired by Muslim youth dies, another hospitalised

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Alidu Seidu earlier confirmed the incident.

According to him, the incident occurred after a group of young Muslim men who had finished performing their prayers to

mark the Eid-Ul-Adha on Tuesday started brandishing and firing gunshots into the air which accidentally hit the said yet-to-be-identified teenager.

The MCE added that crime scene police investigators have visited the scene of the bloody incident and taken exhibits for their investigation.

“Samples have been taken to ascertain what is happening. The Police Commander is around, and he will be going to the hospital to confirm whether the boy has passed on as we continue the search for those involved,” Alhaji Alidu Seidu said.