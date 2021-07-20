“Police & soldiers beat us, some people were bleeding” - Kumasi Girls SHS students allege

The decision by the GES was informed by the upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the Ashanti region, Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country.

According to the students, they had been informed that they would be allowed to go home only to be told a completely different thing not long after.

Some students registered their displeasure at the nationwide decision which the GES said is meant to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. They reportedly shouted ‘We will go home’, turning the school environment into turmoil.

One of the students who spoke to TV3‘s Benjamin Aidoo on Tuesday said: “The school was noisy so the police and soldiers had to come here.

“They came to our dormitories. They came beating some people. Even my dormitory they beat them to the extent that some were bleeding.”