“Police & soldiers beat us, some people were bleeding” - Kumasi Girls SHS students allege

Andreas Kamasah

Students of Kumasi Girls’ Senior High School have alleged that police and soldiers deployed to their campus on Monday, July 19, 2021, to restore calm assaulted them resulting in some of them sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The security personnel were invited by the school’s authorities following a protest by the students over a decision by the Ghana Education Service not to allow them to go home for mid-semester break.

The decision by the GES was informed by the upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the Ashanti region, Greater Accra Region and other parts of the country.

According to the students, they had been informed that they would be allowed to go home only to be told a completely different thing not long after.

Some students registered their displeasure at the nationwide decision which the GES said is meant to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. They reportedly shouted ‘We will go home’, turning the school environment into turmoil.

One of the students who spoke to TV3‘s Benjamin Aidoo on Tuesday said: “The school was noisy so the police and soldiers had to come here.

“They came to our dormitories. They came beating some people. Even my dormitory they beat them to the extent that some were bleeding.”

Another student also condemned the alleged beatings by the security personnel, saying: “This is not logical because they say soldiers come to maintain calm and not to beat up people.”

