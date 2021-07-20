RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Tallest man in Ho stops schooling as no sandal or shoe fits his feet, "drivers don't pick me up"

A young resident of Ho, the capital of the Volta Region who is 7.10 feet has bemoaned how his height has become an inconvenience to his life to the extent that he had to drop out of school because he couldn’t have any sandals or shoes for his large feet.

The young man identified as Charles Sogli popularly called ‘Charles taller’ is now a welding apprentice in Ho after he dropped out of school at Primary 5 in Ziope in the Agortime Ziope District.

“I dropped out of school at Primary 5 in Ziope in the Agortime Ziope District of the Volta Region, because I couldn’t have any sandals or shoes for my large feet,” he lamented in an interview with Joy News.

The third-born of five children has long feet about 18 inches in addition to the 7.10ft height and happens to be the tallest in his family.

Aside from not getting footwear to fit his feet, drivers of commercial vehicles refuse to pick him so he walks to and from everywhere.

“Drivers don’t pick me up anytime I stop them because they say I am too tall and cannot fit well into their cars. So, I always walk to work and back home unless someone is really touched to give me a lift.”

Charles is appealing for help to make his life comfortable.

“I will be happy if people can help me with sandals and shoes, which should be specially designed for me. I also need dresses and a means of transport. I am also pleading with drivers to pick me anytime I stop them,” Charles pleaded.

His Master at the welding shop, Michael and his colleague described him as hardworking and joined him in calling for help to ease his inconvenience.

