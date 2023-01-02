Ghana Health Service to announce new Covid-19 measures soon

A statement issued by the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, on Sunday, January 1 referred to the rise in infection rates in China and other countries as alarming, hence the need to take proactive steps.

“Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health are critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders.

“We will shortly come out with our country-specific measures to address the current threat of Covid–19, especially with respect to importation,” the statement read.

It went on further to entreat the citizenry to take advantage of the availability of the Covid-19 vaccination to protect themselves against the deadly viral infection.

“Those who have taken their first dose are to go for the second dose and those who have taken their second dose are also entreated to go for the booster.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against Covid–19 infection.”

Covid-19 broke out in early 2020 and took the world by surprise, causing the global economy to crumble, with many countries struggling still to recover from its shocks.

Countries across the world had to adopt austerity measures including many months of lockdowns, to control the spread of the virus that has reportedly claimed over six million lives globally.