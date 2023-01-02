Ghana’s becoming Sodom and Gomorrah - Lawrence Tetteh cries, blames pastors, politicians (video)

He said this, among other things during his sermon of the 31st December 2022 watchnight service in Accra.

“Ghana is becoming Sodom and Gomorrah in the things that some time ago we stone, we rebuke, we chastise people about, we try to massage it politically now, shame on our politicians,” Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh is heard saying in a video saying to his congregation.

He lamented how men of God have associated themselves with politicians, making it difficult for them to speak against them (politicians) when they engage in acts that are detrimental to the nation’s survival.

“Unfortunately shame on our pastors too who know the truth but cannot speak the truth because of pittance, because of pittance we know the truth but we cannot speak the truth, shame on our pastors, shame on the clergy, shame on my colleagues, my brothers, shame on all of us, we have missed it,” he cried.

His lamentations come in the wake of the severe economic crisis Ghana has been plunged into, making life difficult for the citizenry.