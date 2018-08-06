Pulse.com.gh logo
19-year-old farmer jailed 15 years for trading Tramadol


The suspect, Dada Musah, a resident of Ejura was jailed by the Nsuta Circuit Court in the Sekyere Central District presided over by Mrs Lydia Osei Marfo.

A 19-year-old farmer has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for illegally trading in Tramadol.

He, however, pleaded guilty to the charge of dealing in prohibited drugs and also causing unlawful damage.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Kyei Sarpong, told the court that, the convict was arrested at a market in Ejura, the capital of the Ejura Municipality.

READ MORE: June 3 disaster victims resort to Tramadol to relieve pain

He said on August 1, this year at about 11.30 am, a police officer and a witness in the case, accompanying a complainant to the Ejura market to effect the arrest of a suspect reported to have stolen and dishonestly received some items, chanced upon the convict selling the illicit drug on the open market.

play

 

The Prosecution said the convict tried to resist arrest and in the process assaulted the Police officer.

However, with the help of some civilians in the market, he was overpowered and arrested and later sent to the police station together with a pair of scissors, a bag containing 54 packs of 250 mg of Tramadol and a cash of GH¢200.00 being the proceeds from the sale of the drugs.

ASP Sarpong said at the police station, the convict became aggressive and caused unlawful damage to furniture and other items belonging to the Ghana Police Service.

He said in his caution statement, the convict admitted ownership of the drugs and he was charged with the offence and arraigned.

Tramadol is an oral tablet and a prescription medication used to treat moderate to severe pain.

READ ALSO: We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA

Tramadol abuse, according to medical experts, functions like heroin and can cause  psychotic problems as well as damage vital organs in the human body.

However, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA)  has called for inter-agency and international collaboration in the area of awareness creation on the high abuse of Tramadol among the public in order to curb the social menace.

