The Chairman of the National Hajj Board, Sheik I.C. Quaye, accompanied by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery and other government officials, paid a visit to the prospective pilgrims at the Tamale International Airport to bid them farewell.

Sheik I.C. Quaye admonished the would-be pilgrims to be disciplined and law-abiding during their stay in Saudi Arabia to enable them to undertake their spiritual duties successfully.

Speaking to the media he said if the pilgrims follow the schedule, "everybody will leave here to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj with ease and comfort", adding: "another thing we want the pilgrims to do is; as you converge here, you see yourselves as family members, good friends and brothers and sisters."

Ghanaian members of the 2019 Hajj Pilgrimage who have paid up would be lodging in 4 and 5-star hotels in Saudi Arabia, Sheikh I.C. Quaye disclosed.