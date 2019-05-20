The rain, which lasted less than three hours, left in its trail flooded streets and bodies.

Areas like Okponglo Legon, Kwame Nkrumah Circle interchange, Avenor, Alajo, Haatso-Atomic, Okponglo and some parts of Kaneshie got flooded.

READ MORE: Floods wreak havoc in Accra, Tema [Photos/video]

The two bodies of the dead were found at Adabraka.

The downpour caused some drains to overflow their channels.

The rains accounted for the submerging of roads, houses and cars in various areas of the city.

At the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, some vehicles got stuck in the floods.

Watch the video below as some parts of Accra floods: