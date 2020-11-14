Mercy Nana Ama Akomprah made herself and her family proud by passing the exams with flying colours.

The teenage girl scored straight As in Social Studies, English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science.

The science student also made light work of her elective subjects, scoring As in Biology, Chemistry and Elective Mathematics.

Mercy’s impressive showing in the 2020 WASSCE was shared on social media, leaving many in awe of her brilliance.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Friday released the provisional results of this year’s WASSCE.

The results are the first for the flagship ‘Free SHS’ policy by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

In a statement, WAEC said the results were the best in the country’s history in recent years.

“The provisional results indicate that there were improvements in the performance of candidates at Grades A1 to C6 in English Language and Mathematics (Core) in 2020 as compared to 2019.”

WAEC added that the results of the candidates will be dispatched to their schools and candidates have therefore been advised to contact their heads of school for their results.

Meanwhile, the subject results of some 2,383 candidates who sat the 2020 WASSCE have been cancelled.

WAEC said the candidates had their results cancelled for “engaging in collusion, bringing foreign material to the examination hall and tearing part of their question papers to solicit assistance.”