Replacement of voter ID cards commences ahead of 2024 election

To streamline the replacement process, the EC has introduced an online payment portal to facilitate the issuance of new Voter ID cards. Applicants will be able to make the necessary payments through this portal. Following a successful transaction, applicants will receive an SMS notification that serves as confirmation and should be presented at the point of payment.

The introduction of this replacement exercise comes after the conclusion of the 21-day limited voter registration exercise, which ended on Monday, 2 October 2023. In contrast to extending the registration period, the EC has announced that it will only register eligible Ghanaians who were present in the queue on or before 5:00 pm on the final day of the exercise, which was Monday, 2 October 2023. This additional registration will take place on Tuesday, 3 October 2023.

This move by the Electoral Commission aims to ensure that all eligible voters have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming 2024 general elections, while also addressing the needs of those who require replacement Voter ID cards due to loss or damage.