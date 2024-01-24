ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Hajj pilgrims to pay GH¢75,000 each

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Hajj Board has disclosed that individuals aspiring to undertake the pilgrimage to Mecca this year will be required to pay GH₵75,000 each.

The Board clarified that the set cedi equivalent of GH₵75,000 will be applicable and might be subject to adjustments thereafter.

Over 4,000 Ghanaians are expected to perform this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the press at the Hajj Village in Accra, the chairman of the board, Ben Abdallah Banda, reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring a seamless exercise for participants.

He said the deadline for payment is mid-March.

He said when the package was announced last year, we did say that we would maintain the same cost irrespective of whether the Cedi loses its value against the dollar or not. Today, we are happy to announce that we are making good on our promise.

The gaps that have obviously cropped up in costing the package will not be borne by the pilgrims.



