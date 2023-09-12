Eastern Region: 21-year-old nursing mother killed by unknown assailants

Reports stated that Regina was found unconscious in a pool of blood stabbed multiple times in the belly and died at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

The widower, Francis Antwi said he is grieving over the loss of her lover.

According to him, they were preparing for the naming ceremony of their baby this month.

"I am still in shock because she told me she was going to her mother for a while only to be told she has been stabbed to death. We were even planning to do a naming ceremony," he said.

However, the mother-in-law, Esther Osaebea called on the Ghana Police Service to speed up the investigation to arrest the assailants.

The deceased completed Koforidua Senior High Technical School in 2022.