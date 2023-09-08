He said the agency was established to license, regulate, and monitor facilities related to the storage, transportation, and disposal of human remains but some mortuaries and funeral facilities in the country are operating without license.
232 mortuary facilities in Ghana operating without licence
Registrar of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency (MoFFA), Dr. Yaw Twerefour has disclosed that about 232 mortuaries in the country are operating without the requisite licensing regime required for their operations.
"None of these 232 mortuaries is licensed to operate per the law...licences will tell you how to operate," he told the Daily Graphic.
According to him, the standards would be handed over to the stakeholders to apprise themselves of it after which they would be given time to prepare for inspection and the enforcement of the law by licensing the facilities.
"By the end of the next quarter, we would have engaged everybody for them to know what they are expected to do," Dr. Twerefour
Section 43 of the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829), authorizes MoFFA to license mortuaries and funeral facilities in every part of the country.
It is entitled "license of facility" and states that:
(1) A person shall not own or operate a facility unless that facility is licensed under this part.
(2) Facilities required to be licensed are (a) cold storage facilities for human remains, (b) mortuaries, (c) funeral homes, (d) crematoria, (e) columbaria, (f) mausoleums, (g) cemeteries, (h) hearses and (i) any other facility that the Minister may determine on the recommendation of the Board.
