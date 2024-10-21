3 people die, 15 injured in tragic crash near Winneba Junction

The incident between the Toyota Vitz and an O.A. Express truck carrying passengers from Accra to Obuasi occurred when the driver of the Toyota Vitz attempted to overtake a tricycle, according to D.O.2 Fredrick Adu-Poku, the commander of the Winneba Municipal Fire Service. Both cars lost control of their vehicles and ended up in a ditch.

A video shared by UTV captured the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) dismantling the wreckage of the vehicles involved in the fatal accident. The footage shows GNFS personnel working diligently to cut through the mangled Toyota Vitz and O.A.

Commander Adu-Poku confirmed that 15 injured victims were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for medical attention, while one man and two women died at the scene. He urged drivers to exercise extra caution, particularly as the festive season approaches, to help reduce road accidents.

Ghana has been grappling with a surge in road accidents, with alarming statistics highlighting the gravity of the situation. The recent crash at Tailer Junction is one of many tragic incidents on the country’s roads.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ghana has recorded a sharp increase in road accidents this year. Between January and September 2024, over 13,000 road crashes were reported, leading to more than 2,400 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries. The situation has been particularly dire on major highways and junctions, where reckless driving, speeding, and overtaking have contributed to the high accident rate.

In the first half of 2024 alone, road fatalities saw a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Pedestrians, motorcyclists, and passengers in commercial vehicles have been the most affected.

