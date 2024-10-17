ADVERTISEMENT
Road safety in Ghana: preventing accidents through awareness of road signs

Mildred Xorlali Babantsi

While drivers are often the primary targets of blame due to careless driving, ignorance, or negligence, it is important to note that hawkers, vendors, and pedestrians also contribute to road incidents by failing to use sidewalks and designated lanes properly.

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has reported that from January to August 2024, Ghana recorded 8,653 road traffic accidents, involving a total of 14,654 vehicles. These figures highlight the significant number of crashes occurring on the nation's roads during this period.

This complex issue underscores that accidents can happen in an instant, leaving little opportunity for prevention in the moment. To reduce such tragic occurrences, all road users must understand and adhere to road signs and their meanings in Ghana.

In Ghana, it is mandatory for drivers to hold a valid driving licence and have successfully completed driving school. This regulation ensures that drivers acquire essential knowledge about road usage, respect for other road users, and an understanding of road signs. By promoting adherence to traffic rules, this requirement aims to reduce road accidents and improve overall road safety.

Here are some road signs commonly used in Ghana to help prevent accidents:

Stop Sign

This sign directs drivers to come to a complete stop and proceed only when it is safe to do so. It plays a key role in preventing accidents at intersections by ensuring that drivers give right of way to oncoming traffic.

Speed Limit Sign

This sign specifies the maximum speed allowed on a particular section of the road. Complying with speed limits helps reduce the likelihood of collisions, particularly in areas with heavy pedestrian or vehicle traffic.

Pedestrian Crossing Sign

This sign alerts drivers to upcoming pedestrian crossings, prompting them to slow down and yield to pedestrians. It helps prevent accidents by reducing the risk of collisions with pedestrians.

No Overtaking Sign

This sign prohibits overtaking, particularly in areas with limited visibility or narrow roads. It helps prevent dangerous head-on collisions by restricting unsafe passing maneuvers.

Sharp Bend Ahead Sign

This sign warns drivers of an approaching sharp bend or curve in the road, allowing them to reduce speed and navigate safely, thereby reducing the risk of losing control.

Other Important Road Signs and Their Meanings

Warning signs in Ghana are commonly used to prevent potential hazards and accidents, typically featuring a triangular shape with bold red edges and symbols or text inside. For instance, a sign depicting two children signifies that there may be children crossing nearby, prompting drivers to slow down.

Similarly, a sign with black and white stripes and a walking figure indicates a pedestrian crossing, urging drivers to stop and yield to pedestrians. Additionally, a sign showing a steep hill, whether ascending or descending, warns drivers to exercise caution when approaching a steep incline or decline ahead.

