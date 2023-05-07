The accident occurred around 3:30 pm on Saturday, May 3.
3 perish in Ntoaso road crash
Three persons have perished in a motor accident with others injured at Ntoaso in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality.
According to eyewitnesses, the speeding 4x4 Kia Sorento collided with an unregistered bus with the number DV 9593-B and two Benz Sprinter buses with the registration numbers GW 8962-22 and GT 5596-14, respectively
Officers say an investigation is currently ongoing.
Others with sustained injuries have been transported to the Nsawam Government Hospital for medical attention.
