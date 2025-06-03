Premier League referee turns delivery guy after cocaine saga, bashing Liverpool (Video)

Former Premier League referee David Coote is now working as a delivery man for Evri courier service after he was sacked for making harsh comments about former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and videos of snorting a white powder believed to be cocaine surfaced online.

A couple got the shock of their lives when they spotted the 42-year-old on their doorbell camera dropping off a package at their house.

Coote is currently banned for 16 months by UEFA after a video came out showing him insulting former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whilst The Sun newspaper also published footage of him taking cocaine.

He's now working for the delivery company near his home in Newark, England, and told reporters that "I'm just trying to make an honest living."

The former referee also said he’s trying to move on from the whole drama and find a new responsibilty.

I want to get on with my life. I'm trying to move forwards and regain a sense of responsibility and purpose. The job is keeping me busy and occupied, it's not a new long-term career.

The Sun newspaper revealed back in November how Coote had called Klopp a "German c***" in a leaked video. The paper then showed footage of him using drugs during last summer's European Championships tournament.

The homeowner who received the delivery explained as quoted by the Sun:

My husband's a Liverpool fan and what David said didn't go down well. My husband had ordered a part for a vehicle he's working on and recognised David. He said, 'He's delivering packages now'. I was like 'Oh my gosh, is he really?' It's his own downfall, at the end of the day. David got himself into this mess. He lives up the road. I see him around town a lot.

Coote speaks on cocaine saga

Coote was sacked by the referee governing body PGMOL in December and remains banned by UEFA until next June.

Speaking about his drug use, he said:

The drugs happened on an entirely ad-hoc basis. It fills me with a huge sense of shame to sit here and to say that I took that route.

Last month, he ran the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to raise money for his uncle Mick, who has motor neurone disease.

Coote added:

I'm doing what I want to do, focusing on what's important like spending more time with friends and family.

Friends have stood by him during this tough time. One person close to him said:

David's a great lad who lost his career through stupidity, as he fully acknowledges. There might be a return for him to the game at some point, and football definitely needs experts like him. Until then he obviously has to pay the bills.

MUST READ: Why Chelsea have decided not to sign Sancho on a permanent deal from Man United