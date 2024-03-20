The strike is a response to what they perceive as the government's failure to address their concerns regarding working conditions.
3 teacher unions declare nationwide strike
Three teacher unions, namely the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), have jointly announced a nationwide strike starting today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024.
Recommended articles
Among the grievances cited are the withholding of teachers' salaries, unilateral alterations to timetables without union consultation, and delays in the provision of laptops to educators.
During a media address, Isaac Owusu, the National President of GNAT, urged all teachers to comply with the directive.
He expressed concerns regarding the distribution of laptops to teachers, frequent changes to the school calendar without union consultation, and the blocking of teachers' salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without following proper procedures.
Owusu emphasized the unions' solidarity with their members and announced a nationwide industrial action effective from today to advocate for their demands.
He said "The distribution of laptops to all teachers is of concern. The rampant changes of school calendar without recourse to negotiation with the teacher unions is affecting the smooth operation of the service. Also the blockage of teachers salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without recourse to the laid down procedures is a major worry."
"In the light of the above circumstances and given the delays and unfulfilled promises on the part of the employer and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and also threats from the rank and file of our members we the pre tertiary teacher unions do stand with our members and hereby declare a nationwide industrial action effective today, Wednesday March 20, 2024, to press home our demand."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh