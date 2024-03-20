3 teacher unions declare nationwide strike

Among the grievances cited are the withholding of teachers' salaries, unilateral alterations to timetables without union consultation, and delays in the provision of laptops to educators.

During a media address, Isaac Owusu, the National President of GNAT, urged all teachers to comply with the directive.

He expressed concerns regarding the distribution of laptops to teachers, frequent changes to the school calendar without union consultation, and the blocking of teachers' salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without following proper procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owusu emphasized the unions' solidarity with their members and announced a nationwide industrial action effective from today to advocate for their demands.

He said "The distribution of laptops to all teachers is of concern. The rampant changes of school calendar without recourse to negotiation with the teacher unions is affecting the smooth operation of the service. Also the blockage of teachers salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without recourse to the laid down procedures is a major worry."