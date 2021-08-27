4 men gang-rape 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem, shoot & inflict cutlass wounds on her & father

The father of the girl who was with her before the criminals invaded their home also suffered cutlass wounds and is currently on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

“One of them was wielding a gun so I quickly closed my door and one of them asked me to bring my money. My daughter asked me to calm down so that they don’t kill us.

“The Fulani herdsmen fired shot through my door and it hit my daughter. They entered my room and started abusing me. They asked me to lie down which I obliged. They took my daughter outside into the bush and the four of them gang-raped her. I quickly called for help after they went away,” the wounded father recounted as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

Just like him, residents of the community suspect some herdsmen may have committed the crime.

It is reported that the dastardly act has sparked anger among some youth of the town who have threatened to attack the herdsmen if they see them within the community.

However, Nana Obrempong Essel Andoh entreated his subjects to exercise restraint.

“I know the law so I told them not to take the law into their hands so I want the Police to investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.”

“If that is not done, I will wage war against Fulani herdsmen in my community,” the traditional leader warned.