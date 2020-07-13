The result after the test of the Police officers has increased the COVID-19 case count to 6 of the personnel who contracted the virus.

The officers were quarantined.

Meanwhile, residents of Afram Plains have criticised the District Police Commander, Emmanuel Yaw Gadikor for holding a birthday party at the Presidential Lodge where he has been accommodated for years.

Reports stated that the Police Commander on Sunday, July 12, 2020, held a big birthday party with live band attended by about 300 people most of whom did not adhere to the preventive etiquette of Coronavirus particularly nose mask and social distancing.

An opinion leader in the area who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM said "This evening around 8:00 pm we heard live band music and we found out that it was. The District Police Commander who was holding a birthday which he started from 2:00 pm and even transported Okada riders and other people there. So when we went there over 300 people were seen at the Presidential Lodge where he is being housed since he was posted here about 8 years now.

"So we called the DCE to inform him and the DCE called the Divisional Commander to stop the live band because it was attracting lots of people who were not adhering the Covid-19 preventive protocols. They were not in nose masks neither observed social distancing. I did not see any Uniformed Police Officer there."