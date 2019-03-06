They were swooped in a joint operation at the Kwabeng District Police at Asamama in the Atiwa West District.

Among the things seized from the suspects were 48 complete sets of gold detecting machines, cash sums of GHS 6,155.00, CFA 69,000, Guinea Franc (GNF) 30,000.00, as well as eight new batteries, two headsets and 41 pickaxes.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo should prosecute culprits in Anas video - NDC MP

The suspects are currently in police custody and the operation was led by Commanding Officer, Captain Obed Asante and the Kwabeng District Police Commander, DSP Harold Opoku Yamoah.